Advertisement

Hard-hitting U.S. Senate race headlines Kentucky election

As the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate comes to a close, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath are making their final push to appeal to Kentucky voters.
As the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate comes to a close, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath are making their final push to appeal to Kentucky voters.(WKYT News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s pandemic-altered campaign is in its closing days. Republicans are looking to reassert their dominance in the Bluegrass State. Democrats are angling to tap into suburban support to make inroads in a state where they have struggled in recent years. After weeks of mail-in balloting and early in-person voting, traditional Election Day voting takes place Tuesday as Kentuckians choose their congressional and state legislative lineups. Headlining the election is the hard-hitting race between Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Down in the polls and with time running out, Democrat Amy McGrath has made her pitch to a statewide TV audience.

News

Full interview City Commissioner candidate Carlos Bailey

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT

News

Full interview City Commissioner Incumbent Dana Beasley Brown

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT

Politics

Kentucky Democrats outpace Republicans in absentee voting

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Democrats have sent in absentee ballots at more than twice the rate as Republicans.

Latest News

News

City Commissioner Incumbent Joe Denning

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT

News

Full interview City Commissioner Candidate Rick Williams

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT

Local

Full interview City Commissioner Candidate Slim Nash

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT

Politics

Full interview City Commissioner Candidate Melinda Hill

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT

Local

Full interview City Commissioner Candidate W. Paul Carter

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT

Local

Full interview with City Commissioner candidate Francisco Serrano

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT