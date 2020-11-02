One dead after two car collision in Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, October 31, 2020, Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green responded to a two vehicle injury collision just before 6:30 am. The collision occurred westbound on the Cumberland Parkway near the 1 mile marker in Barren County.

Police say 41 year-old Joseph Phelps of Dunnville, Ky, was operating a 2006 International Tractor Trailer in the right lane of travel on the Cumberland Parkway. Police say 2001 Dodge pickup driven by 35 year-old Luis Segura of Monticello struck the rear of Phelps' trailer. Police say a passenger in Segura’s vehicle, 35 year-old William Barnes of Monticello, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office.

Police say Segura was flown to the Vanderbilt University Hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Trooper Mike Wathen. He was assisted on scene by Park City Fire Department, Mammoth Cave Fire Department, Barren County Coroner’s Office, Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Barren County Sheriff’s Department, KSP personnel, and Kentucky Department of Transportation.

No other details are available for release at this time.

