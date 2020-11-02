Advertisement

Room in the Inn seeks donations, more partnerships ahead of season

Room in the Inn Bowling Green
Room in the Inn Bowling Green(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the colder weather approaching, one local non-profit needs your help to provide for the homeless this winter season.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on a lot of people, businesses and communities, especially the homeless community.

Room in the Inn helps homeless people find safe and warm places to sleep overnight. This season begins November 16.

The organization’s protocol and plan will look different this year, as they plan to check people in outside. Part of the process will include a covid-19 screening. This takes place before shuttling people to various locations to sleep.

Because of the pandemic, they’re asking for more churches, businesses and congregations to step up.

“In the past might be a church that we could say in 20 or 25... to maybe this year, we can only send 10. So we need definitely need more churches, businesses, civic groups, anybody that has space," said Doug Depp, part of the Board of Directors with Room In The Inn Bowling Green.

The need is greater than ever this year, Depp said, as COVID-19 has left people jobless and some homeless.

“So we’re seeing people that have never been in this situation before. So we feel like our numbers are going to be higher this year, maybe than any year in the past," said Depp.

The pandemic has also halted several of its fundraising events, so they also are seeking monetary donations along with different items. The biggest item right now is a specific sleeping bag.

“They need to be the ones that go down below zero that are water-resistant, something that’s going to keep them from freezing at night.”

You can purchase the sleeping bag by clicking here. The organization has a wishlist Amazon page which can be viewed here. You must be logged in to go directly to the organization’s page.

Room in the Inn moved locations last year and is now located at 1033 US W Bypass.

Room in the Inn Nashville begins their shelter season tonight. We send our well wishes. This will be a season like no...

Posted by Room in the Inn Bowling Green on Sunday, November 1, 2020

