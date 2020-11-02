Advertisement

Warren County: What to expect on Election Night

(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This election season is quite different than years past. This is Kentucky’s first ever time for in-person early voting.

13 News spoke with Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates about what we can expect on Tuesday.

“On election night, we will have some results. They will be partial results. So definitely unofficial. We will have our results from our early in-person voting. We will have results from in-person voting on election day, we will have partial results for our mail-ins. It will be everything that we have processed up until probably Saturday,” said Warren County Clerk, Lynette Yates. “That’s the last time we’ve been processing. So we will have all of those totals, of course, then we have until the third, anything that’s postmarked November 3, we count up until the 6th, so a lot of our local races that can really make a difference if you’ve got a couple thousand ballots that haven’t come in yet to be counted. That can make a huge difference on our local races.”

When it comes to the City of Bowling Green Mayoral Race, the results won’t be announced until Wednesday as write-in candidate ballots will also need to be processed.

“We have a couple candidates for write-ins on that race. So we of course anything that was on the ballot will have totals for those from what’s been read. But for our two write-in candidates, we won’t have totals on that until Wednesday, but Election Day is your last chance to get your voice heard,” said Yates.

13 News will bring you the latest on election night with unofficial, partial results with team coverage throughout the region.

If you have already received your Absentee Ballot and do not wish to mail it back, you may drop off from 9-12 today at...

Posted by Warren County Clerk KY on Saturday, June 6, 2020

Voting on election day, November 3:

At least five precincts will still be open on election day: Ephram White Gym, Phil Moore Park, Buchanon Park, Living Hope Church, and SKYPAC.

Remember, these are the options for Warren County, polling procedures and location are different for each county in Kentucky.

You can vote in-person on election day until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKU professor notes shift in election ads toward streaming services

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The Federal Election Commission breaks down the candidates' financial data over the election season.

News

Room in the Inn seeks donations, more partnerships ahead of season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
With the colder weather approaching, one local non-profit needs your help to provide for the homeless this winter season.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases Monday; 3 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Monday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Bowling Green Police Department Recruiting New Officers

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

WATCH - Chilly Monday, then temps are on the rise!

Updated: 7 hours ago
Tracking a chilly day in south-central Kentucky

News

Teacher of the Month

Updated: 7 hours ago

Politics

Hard-hitting U.S. Senate race headlines Kentucky election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are looking to reassert their dominance in the Bluegrass State. Democrats are angling to tap into suburban support to make inroads in a state where they have struggled in recent years.

News

WATCH - A brisk start to the week before things warm up!

Updated: 10 hours ago
High pressure dominates this forecast as temperatures are well below normal!

News

Barren County prepares for Election Day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Election day is tomorrow, but this year 93 million Americans have already voted early in-person or by absentee. Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell tells us all the details about voting in Barren County

Teacher of the Month

Dawn Spencer honored as Teacher of the Month presented by Flora Templeton Stuart

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
For the past 25 years, Dawn Spencer has dedicated herself to teaching first grade, at Simpson Elementary, now she’s being honored as Teacher of the Month.