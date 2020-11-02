Warren County: What to expect on Election Night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This election season is quite different than years past. This is Kentucky’s first ever time for in-person early voting.

13 News spoke with Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates about what we can expect on Tuesday.

“On election night, we will have some results. They will be partial results. So definitely unofficial. We will have our results from our early in-person voting. We will have results from in-person voting on election day, we will have partial results for our mail-ins. It will be everything that we have processed up until probably Saturday,” said Warren County Clerk, Lynette Yates. “That’s the last time we’ve been processing. So we will have all of those totals, of course, then we have until the third, anything that’s postmarked November 3, we count up until the 6th, so a lot of our local races that can really make a difference if you’ve got a couple thousand ballots that haven’t come in yet to be counted. That can make a huge difference on our local races.”

When it comes to the City of Bowling Green Mayoral Race, the results won’t be announced until Wednesday as write-in candidate ballots will also need to be processed.

“We have a couple candidates for write-ins on that race. So we of course anything that was on the ballot will have totals for those from what’s been read. But for our two write-in candidates, we won’t have totals on that until Wednesday, but Election Day is your last chance to get your voice heard,” said Yates.

13 News will bring you the latest on election night with unofficial, partial results with team coverage throughout the region.

Voting on election day, November 3:

At least five precincts will still be open on election day: Ephram White Gym, Phil Moore Park, Buchanon Park, Living Hope Church, and SKYPAC.

Remember, these are the options for Warren County, polling procedures and location are different for each county in Kentucky.

You can vote in-person on election day until 6 p.m.

