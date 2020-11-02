WATCH - Sunshine Wins in a Landslide!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After our first freeze of Fall, which was a hard freeze for many, sunshine warmed us into just the lower 50s Monday afternoon. But a warming trend is on the way, and temperatures will soon rise well above seasonal norms!

There will be no weather concerns for Election Day Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the 60s. We’ll shoot for 70 Wednesday, with more sunshine in the offing. That looks to be the start of a long string of days with sunny skies and top readings in the 70s...a string that goes well into the upcoming weekend. The next decent shot for rain does not show up until Monday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 64, Low 39 winds SW-7

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 70, Low 45, winds SW-9

THURSDAY: Sunny and warm. High 71, Low 45, winds S-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 85 (2016)

Record Low: 20 (1954)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.26″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+8.36″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Count: 30)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

