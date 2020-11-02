Advertisement

WKU student and three roommates catch COVID-19

By Ashton Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to WKU’s online COVID-19 dashboard, there were 16 positive student cases in the time period between October 27-29 and a positive running total of 745 student cases since July.

Student Ryan Gooden became a part of that running total when he and three of his roommates contracted COVID-19. He says he was in disbelief.

“To be honest, when I first had the symptoms, I was so against the fact I had it. It was more like oh it’s just the flu or it’s like headaches. It’s going to go away," explains Gooden.

His roommate was the first to feel the effects and got tested for COVID-19. He says that’s when he knew it was over.

“So he got tested on Thursday. He came back that day and said he was positive and then I went on Thursday night and found out later that night that I also had it," he says.

After that, the roommates began their 10 day quarantine together. A friend brought them enough food to last the ten days, and they transitioned to online learning.

“Most of the teachers are very lenient and flexible. One of them even said don’t worry about this week. We’ll get you caught up next week, which was super nice.”

The symptoms started with headaches and over the few days grew to nausea and loss of taste and smell. The symptoms he says he could deal with but feared the long-term, saying, "especially with me being diabetic, my parents started freaking out. It kind of puts that in the back of your mind that it could cause some problems. But it was fine.”

Ryan’s 10 day quarantine ended Saturday.

