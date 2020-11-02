WKU Students write notes for charter senior living residents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One WKU student group is letting local senior citizens know they’re still cared for. The Hilltopper Organization for Latin American Students (HOLAS) wrote nearly 100 letters for Charter Senior Living.

Each one is handwritten and personalized. The organization normally visits the seniors in person, but this year, they will not be able to due to COVID-19 restrictions.

WKU HOLAS gives cards to senior living residents. (none)

HOLAS Vice President Taylor Depp says it felt like an ideal time to send the cards when the residents have been away from their families so long.

“I just wanted to introduce myself and let them know I’m thinking of them and wishing them well and praying that COVID will go away so that maybe for the holidays we can visit them soon in person," explains Depp.

HOLAS delivered the cards to Charter Senior Living Sunday. Depp says they hope to hear back from the residents soon.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.