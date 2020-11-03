Advertisement

Breonna Taylor monument being moved

Kentucky Alliance announced that the current memorial will be moved out of Jefferson Square Park to a new, permanent location. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A memorial for Breonna Taylor will be moved from a downtown park into a nearby museum in Louisville.

The outdoor memorial honoring Taylor with a mural, posters, artwork and other mementos is currently at Jefferson Square Park, the base for months of protests.

Shameka Parrish-Wright is co-chair of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. She approves of the move into the Roots 101 African American Museum.

It’s not clear when the move will happen. Museum founder Lamont Collins says space in the museum will be dedicated to Taylor and other victims of racism and police brutality

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

