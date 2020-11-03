Campaigning during a pandemic: How candidates still got their name out there

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before COVID-19, candidates and their volunteers would normally spend the weeks before Election Day knocking on doors and encouraging people to get out and vote. This election season, however, those running for office had to adjust campaign strategies, which meant less face-to-face interaction.

“The campaign trail has been very interesting this year first with the COVID, trying to keep social distancing. My goal has been to be available for Bowling Green,” Candidate for Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said.

One of his opponents, a write-in candidate for Bowling Green Mayor, Tom Morris sent out handwritten postcards to voters, as well as focused on putting out yard signs.

“We sent around 5,000 postcards and at least 4,000 of them were handwritten,” Morris explained.

Phone and text banking efforts were also ramped up this year for several candidates. While all of these measures are not unusual ways to reach out to voters, they were just used more often to make up for the lack of door-knocking and in-person conversations.

“You actually have to get out and do something every day. Whether that is canvassing in the community, whether that is making phone calls, sending text messages or on social media,” Chris Page, a write-in candidate for Bowling Green mayor, said.

While several candidates did still knock on some doors while wearing masks, they also turned to virtual forums and other ways of communication through social media.

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth is a non-profit, bi-partisan organization that encourages and educates voters about an upcoming election. They would normally hold in-person tabling events and canvas as well to get the word out about voting.

“One of the biggest things we do is the “Get out the Vote” (GOTV) campaign,” Brenda Givens said. Givens is a member of the voter empowerment staff with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.

Lately, they have been dropping off informative literature on people’s doorsteps instead of holding those face-to-face conversations.

“We just put them on the door and walk off," Givens said.

There have been a few in-person campaign events, but most were invite-only or scaled down to help with social distancing.

