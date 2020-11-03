Advertisement

COVID-19 related death reported in Ohio County

Ohio County reports additional COVID-related death.
Ohio County reports additional COVID-related death.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department confirmed an additional 98 cases in the district along with a coronavirus-related death in Ohio County.

GRDHD reported 41 new cases in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 28 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, six in Ohio County, four in Union County, and 14 in Webster County.

Ohio County has had a total of 658 confirmed cases of the virus and 11 related deaths since the outbreak began.

GRDHD numbers to date:

  • There have been 5,467 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
  • 33 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 387 (7%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 97 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 4,500 (82%).

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Russian infections soar; UK, Germany widen testing

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

National

Upward trend in US coronavirus cases shows no sign of easing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging more than 80,000 new cases per day. Fourteen states had record-setting hospitalizations last week.

National

After 13-year-old son's death from COVID-19, heartbroken Mo. mother urges caution

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The teenager died two days after he was hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. His mother says he had no underlying medical conditions.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 9,623 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Barren River District COVID-19 numbers for November 2nd, 2020

Latest News

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases Monday; 3 deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Monday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.