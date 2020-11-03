COVID-19 related death reported in Ohio County

(WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department confirmed an additional 98 cases in the district along with a coronavirus-related death in Ohio County.

GRDHD reported 41 new cases in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 28 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, six in Ohio County, four in Union County, and 14 in Webster County.

Ohio County has had a total of 658 confirmed cases of the virus and 11 related deaths since the outbreak began.

GRDHD numbers to date:

There have been 5,467 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

33 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

387 (7%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 97 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 4,500 (82%).

