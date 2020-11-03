Advertisement

Greenwood Volleyball advances to state quarterfinals

Greenwood Volleyball advances to quarterfinals after beating North Oldham 3-1.
Greenwood Volleyball advances to quarterfinals after beating North Oldham 3-1.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Greenwood Lady Gators are headed to the state volleyball quarterfinals after defeating North Oldham 3-1 on Monday night.

“The stakes were super high tonight and I thought we played great," said Allen Whittinghill, Greenwood’s head coach. "I was really proud of our kids. North Oldham’s a great program. They were in the final four last year, great coach, fundamentally sound. To beat them is a task and I was really proud of how we did.”

The Lady Mustangs would take the first game 25-22 only to have the Lady Gators take the next three in a row.

“We played them here two weeks ago and they got us down 2-0, so I was going ‘let’s not do that again' let try to win this second game,” Whittinghill said. “Our battle was to try to not lose those first two like we did last time. Last time I think we tired them out a little bit, that’s not going to happen this time.”

The Lady Gators were led by senior Katie Howard, who finished with 26 kills for Greenwood.

“Coming in as a senior and knowing what our seniors in the past have put on this program. We just want to try to keep the program going," Howard said. "I’m very thankful I have the teammates that I do to keep us in matches like this.”

“She gets on a roll sometimes, it’s scary,” Whittinghill said. “When she’s on fire, she’s impossible to pick up, to block, or to really dig for sure.”

Greenwood will now face Henry Clay in the state quarterfinals on Friday, November 6 at George Rogers Clark High School.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

South Warren Spartans end season as state runner up

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
South Warren falls to St. Xavier 1-0 in the boy’s soccer state final.

Sports

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Sports

Spartans advance to semifinals for first time is school history

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Spartans will face Ryle on Thursday, October 29.

Sports

Lady Gators headed back to Final Four

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Lady Gators will face Sacred Heart on Wednesday, October 28.

Latest News

Sports

WKU Announces New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
The council includes more than 20 student-athlete, coach, staff, and campus representatives.

Sports

C-USA Announces Women’s Basketball Slate

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
Teams will play twice per visit with four home games, four road games, and one split week with a rival opponent for each program.

Sports

C-USA Announces Hilltopper Basketball’s Updated 2020-21 League Schedule

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
In this format, schools will play two games per visit at four select C-USA schools and host four select teams for a two-game series, while playing a rival opponent one time each home and away.

Sports

WKU defeats Chattanooga 13-10 for their second win of the season

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Pigrome finished the game with 73 yards passing and the touchdown.

Sports

South Warren wins the 4th Region Championship; defeats the Warren Central Dragons

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
South Warren clinches the hardware becoming the 2020 4th Region Champion.

Sports

Lady Gators win 4th Region, advance to state tournament

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Greenwood erased a 2-0 deficit to defeat Bowling Green 5-4 in penalty kicks, taking home the 4th Region Title and advancing to the state tournament.