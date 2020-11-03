Greenwood Volleyball advances to state quarterfinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Greenwood Lady Gators are headed to the state volleyball quarterfinals after defeating North Oldham 3-1 on Monday night.

“The stakes were super high tonight and I thought we played great," said Allen Whittinghill, Greenwood’s head coach. "I was really proud of our kids. North Oldham’s a great program. They were in the final four last year, great coach, fundamentally sound. To beat them is a task and I was really proud of how we did.”

The Lady Mustangs would take the first game 25-22 only to have the Lady Gators take the next three in a row.

“We played them here two weeks ago and they got us down 2-0, so I was going ‘let’s not do that again' let try to win this second game,” Whittinghill said. “Our battle was to try to not lose those first two like we did last time. Last time I think we tired them out a little bit, that’s not going to happen this time.”

The Lady Gators were led by senior Katie Howard, who finished with 26 kills for Greenwood.

“Coming in as a senior and knowing what our seniors in the past have put on this program. We just want to try to keep the program going," Howard said. "I’m very thankful I have the teammates that I do to keep us in matches like this.”

“She gets on a roll sometimes, it’s scary,” Whittinghill said. “When she’s on fire, she’s impossible to pick up, to block, or to really dig for sure.”

Greenwood will now face Henry Clay in the state quarterfinals on Friday, November 6 at George Rogers Clark High School.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.