Hart County Schools remain virtual until November 9

Hart County Schools moving to virtual classes(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the Assistant Superintendent from Hart County Public Schools, students will continue to use the virtual academy instruction until November 6.

“Due to Hart County Schools' staff who remain in quarantine, Hart County’s current index of 83.3, and local and state health department guidelines; Hart County Schools will continue using the virtual academy instruction through Friday, November 6. In-person instruction is planned to resume, Monday, November 9, depending on COVID data for our county at that time," said Debbie Fowler, Assistant Superintendent, Hart County Schools.

