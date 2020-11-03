Advertisement

McConnell, McGrath offer stark contrasts in closing pitches

As the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate comes to a close, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath are making their final push to appeal to Kentucky voters.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s at the top of his game in his closing pitch for a seventh term. Democratic opponent Amy McGrath says as the rivals campaigned Monday that the country can do much better with McConnell swept out of office. After weeks of mail-in and early in-person voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Election Day balloting is Tuesday. The big-spending Senate race highlights a Kentucky election featuring choices for president, Congress and the state legislature. Republicans are looking to maintain their dominance in statewide politics. Democrats hope to capitalize on suburban support to make inroads.

