People place ‘I voted’ stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite after casting ballots

By WHAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - Voters visited women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite to pay tribute to her after casting their ballots.

The renowned suffragist is buried in Rochester, New York, and people come out to honor her during each presidential election.

People placed dozens of “I voted” stickers on the headstone at Anthony’s final resting place.

This year is particularly special, as 2020 marks 200 years since Susan B. Anthony was born.

The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was passed 100 years ago.

Copyright 2020 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

