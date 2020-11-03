Advertisement

Rand Paul on voting and COVID-19

A busy day in the polls Tuesday, voter turnout was big Tuesday morning at living hope Baptist Church in Warren County
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The voter turnout was big Tuesday morning at living hope Baptist Church in Warren County.

One high-profile voter, who voted in person on Election Day, Senator Rand Paul. 13 news caught up with the senator to ask him a few questions about his voting experience in Bowling Green and what voting means to him.

“I think what is incredible about our country is that throughout most of mans history people didn’t get to choose their government peacefully. So I think is is an important thing not to forget how important it is that we come to the polls peacefully, we change government every couple of years and we do it without violence and I think that is something we should be really proud of,” said Paul

Paul, who’s not up for re-election this year spoke on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of our nation.

“I think we are all trying to figure out way to cope with having this virus, but the best news I think we have is that the mortality has dropped 75 to 80 percent. So I think it is about time that we get back to normal procedures and we get back to people opening up and going to restaurants and going to hotels. I think we are at a point now that we can overcome this.”

Paul was the first known senator to test positive for COVID-19 back in April.

