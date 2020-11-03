Warren County voters head to the polls on election day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a tumultuous 2020 that saw everything from social unrest to a worldwide pandemic, election day finally arrived Tuesday morning.

In Warren County, poll workers were excited to see a large turnout and to volunteer their time to serve the community. The volunteers agreed that although it would be a long day for them, they were excited to be a part of history.

A steady stream of voters flowed through at Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green, voting on several races including the Bowling Green City Commission, U.S. Senate and for the President.

Polls in Warren County are almost open. Join me on AM Kentucky to see how the polls at Living Hope are looking. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/WIhBx6azbI — Kaley Devin Skaggs (@kaley_news) November 3, 2020

