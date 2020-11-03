Advertisement

Warren County voters head to the polls on election day

Vounteers were ready for a long day as polls opened in Warren County.
Vounteers were ready for a long day as polls opened in Warren County.(WBKO)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a tumultuous 2020 that saw everything from social unrest to a worldwide pandemic, election day finally arrived Tuesday morning.

In Warren County, poll workers were excited to see a large turnout and to volunteer their time to serve the community. The volunteers agreed that although it would be a long day for them, they were excited to be a part of history.

A steady stream of voters flowed through at Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green, voting on several races including the Bowling Green City Commission, U.S. Senate and for the President.

Stay with 13 News throughout the day for the latest updates on local and national races. As polls close, you can find the latest results and interactive maps by heading over to our Election Results page.

