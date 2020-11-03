WATCH - Warming Continues into Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The results are in, and our Election Day was GORGEOUS! Sunshine rolls on into Wednesday, and with south winds, we may see readings touch 70 degrees in the afternoon!

Expect a few clouds to move in Wednesday night into Thursday, but we will remain dry. Thursday may be just a tad cooler thanks to the clouds, but the warming trend resumes late week into the weekend. In fact, mid 70s appear likely for daytime highs Saturday and Sunday! Our next decent shot for rain does not arrive until Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 70, Low 45, winds S-9

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a bit cooler. High 68, Low 43, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High 71, Low 47, winds SE-5

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 82 (1974)

Record Low: 13 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.39″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+8.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

