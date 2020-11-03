Advertisement

WATCH - Warming Continues into Wednesday

“Indian Summer” Conditions in the Days Ahead!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The results are in, and our Election Day was GORGEOUS! Sunshine rolls on into Wednesday, and with south winds, we may see readings touch 70 degrees in the afternoon!

Expect a few clouds to move in Wednesday night into Thursday, but we will remain dry. Thursday may be just a tad cooler thanks to the clouds, but the warming trend resumes late week into the weekend. In fact, mid 70s appear likely for daytime highs Saturday and Sunday! Our next decent shot for rain does not arrive until Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 70, Low 45, winds S-9

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a bit cooler. High 68, Low 43, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High 71, Low 47, winds SE-5

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 82 (1974)

Record Low: 13 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.39″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+8.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - More sunshine and warmer conditions on the way!

Updated: 6 hours ago
Conditions in the forecast look warm and dry as we continue the first full week of November!

News

WATCH - Sunny and warmer today!

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tracking a nice warm up for south-central Kentucky!

Forecast

WATCH - Sunshine Wins in a Landslide!

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST
|
By Shane Holinde
Big warming into mid-week!

News

WATCH - Chilly Monday, then temps are on the rise!

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST
Tracking a chilly day in south-central Kentucky

Latest News

News

WATCH - A brisk start to the week before things warm up!

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:20 AM CST
High pressure dominates this forecast as temperatures are well below normal!

Weather

Freezing start to November!

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:48 AM CST
|
By Ethan Emery
We start the work week on a cold note, but warm air is in the forecast!

Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST
|
By Matthew Stephens
A Freeze Warning is In Effect

Weather

A breezy and cool start to November!

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Not only will clocks move back one hour, but temperatures will ALSO fall back in the forecast!

Forecast

WATCH - A “Spook-tacular” Halloween!

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Frost Advisory for Tonight

News

WATCH - Areas of frost possible tonight into Halloween morning!

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
Things are cooling down for this weekend into early next week, but warmer air is (eventually) on the way!