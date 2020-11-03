WKU professor notes shift in election ads toward streaming services

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the election season wraps up, the candidates' spending tells a story about their races. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) breaks down the candidates financial data over the election.

For the Kentucky Senate race, it shows Amy McGrath’s total disbursements topped 75 million, while Mitch McConnell’s disbursements were just over 45.5 million. Click here for the full breakdown.

WKU Political Science Department Head Scott Lasley said money is a crucial part of the race, but it does not guarantee a win.

“It kind of depends what you’re looking at. It’s not always who spends the most wins but what all candidates need is enough too run a credible race," explains Lasley.

In House District 2, the FEC shows incumbent Brett Guthrie’s disbursement is more than 1.4 million dollars. Democratic candidate Hank Linderman’s disbursements total around 56 thousand, and Robert Lee Perry is at just more than five thousand. Click here for the full breakdown.

Lasley says, when it comes to campaigning, technology has changed the format significantly.

“A lot of money is particularly on Facebook but they also look at placing digital ads across the whole age of mediums. A place I think you’ve seen a lot of ads this cycle is on streaming services. A lot of people speculate this is kind of the wild west of advertising," the Political Science professor points out.

You can visit the FEC’s website here for further details on the 2020 election, as well as past elections.

