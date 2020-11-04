Election 2020: 20th District State Representative race; Patti Minter speaks on being the projected winner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the State Representative for the 20th District Democrat Incumbent Patti Minter sought a second term.

Minter was up against Independent candidate Leanette Lopez.

The current unofficial results project Minter as the winner with 69% to 31%.

We spoke with Patti Minter about the unofficial results.

“I always say that I’m going to stand up and show up for my constituents and I do it every day. And I’m glad that they’re happy with what they see. So I’m ready to keep doing that work. I’m going to go back to Frankfort and stand up and show up for the people of Bowling Green. And I want to thank everybody who showed up and stood up for me today. Thank you so much Bowling Green. I won’t let you down. Let’s get back to work.” -- Patti Minter

