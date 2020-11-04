Election 2020: 22nd District State Representative race; Shawn McPherson talks winning

Allen County, Ky. (WBKO) - In the 22nd District State Representative Race, two political newcomers were hoping to fill retiring Representative Wilson Stone’s seat.

Republican Shawn McPherson against Democrat David Young.

With 69% to 31%, Mcpherson won the 22nd District and will replace Wilson Stone.

After the results, McPherson spoke with 13 News on the win.

“I’m feeling glad and excited and relieved and all the things that you do when you work for almost a year to run a race as we have and as odd as it’s been, but I really want to thank all the people that supported me. I want to thank all the people in Allen County, all the people in Simpson county, and Warren County that have come out and helped me and made a lot of friends. And I definitely want to thank my opponent David Young it was a good clean race, and we’re friends and will remain friends.” -- Shawn McPherson

