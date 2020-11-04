Advertisement

Election 2020: 22nd District State Representative race; Shawn McPherson talks winning

Shawn McPherson wins the 22nd District for State Representative
Shawn McPherson wins the 22nd District for State Representative(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Allen County, Ky. (WBKO) - In the 22nd District State Representative Race, two political newcomers were hoping to fill retiring Representative Wilson Stone’s seat.

Republican Shawn McPherson against Democrat David Young.

With 69% to 31%, Mcpherson won the 22nd District and will replace Wilson Stone.

After the results, McPherson spoke with 13 News on the win.

“I’m feeling glad and excited and relieved and all the things that you do when you work for almost a year to run a race as we have and as odd as it’s been, but I really want to thank all the people that supported me. I want to thank all the people in Allen County, all the people in Simpson county, and Warren County that have come out and helped me and made a lot of friends. And I definitely want to thank my opponent David Young it was a good clean race, and we’re friends and will remain friends.” -- Shawn McPherson

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News speaks with political analysts throughout election night

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
Political analysts discussed several topics throughout the election night.

News

Rep. Brett Guthrie re-elected for District Two

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
In the race for the second congressional district as incumbent Brett Guthrie of Bowling Green has been projected the winner with 72% of the vote.

News

Representative James Comer re-elected for District 1

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
In the race for the first congressional district, Incumbent republican James Comer is the winner with 75% of the vote.

News

Ky. voters pass Constitutional Amendment 1 known as Marsy’s Law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Amendment one on the ballot (Marsy’s Law) in Kentucky passed with 63% voting yes.

Latest News

News

Amy McGrath gives virtual concession speech after loss to McConnell in U.S. Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Sen. Mitch McConnell defeated challenger Amy McGrath in the race for Kentucky U.S. Senate.

Politics

Republican Mitch McConnell wins re-election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Mitch McConnell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

Politics

Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District.

Politics

Republican US Rep. Comer wins 3rd term in western Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, of Bowling Green, has defeated Democrat James Rhodes to win another term in his western Kentucky district.

News

Trump wins Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has won Kentucky, and Democrat Joe Biden has carried Vermont.

State

Kentucky police head resigns after report on old training

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of Kentucky State Police is stepping down days after a report surfaced about old training materials the agency used that encouraged cadets to be “ruthless” and quoted Adolf Hitler.