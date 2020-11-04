Ky. voters pass Constitutional Amendment 1 known as Marsy’s Law

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Amendment one on the ballot (Marsy’s Law) in Kentucky passed with 63% voting yes.

The amendment passed in 2018, but was voided by the Kentucky Supreme Court due to vague wording on the ballot.

“On behalf of tens of thousands of crime victims statewide, thank you, Kentuckians, for voting YES to approve Amendment 1. Marsy’s Law for Kentucky will correct the troubling imbalance our current justice system allows — finally giving victims constitutionally protected rights equal to those of the accused and convicted. Countless elected officials, community leaders, and advocates across the Commonwealth have fought for years to ensure that crime victims are given the voice and dignity they deserve, and today that worthy goal has become a reality," said Senator Whitney Westerfield (R), Primary sponsor of Senate Bill 15.

There has been over ONE MILLION votes in support of crime victims! Thank you, Kentucky, for supporting victims of crime and voting YES on #MarsysLaw for #Kentucky! #VictoryforVictims #ML4KY pic.twitter.com/Rx0DqkZoBX — Marsy's Law for KY (@MarsysLaw4KY) November 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.