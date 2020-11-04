Representative James Comer re-elected for District 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In the race for the first congressional district Incumbent Republican James Comer is the winner with 75% of the vote.

The U.S. rep from Tompkinsville defeated democrat James Rhodes to win his third term in the house.

“I hope that 2021 brings an opportunity to actually govern in Washington, we’ve been very divisive and very political. But 2021 is a window of opportunity where there are no elections. So hopefully, Democrats and Republicans can come together and actually pass legislation that the American people need legislation like a major infrastructure bill, which would provide not only badly needed repair work for roads and bridges but also broadband. So that’s something that I think can be done in 2021. And it’s going to be a priority for me," said Rep. Comer.

