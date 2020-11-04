Advertisement

Republican Mitch McConnell wins re-election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to a gathering of supporters in Lawrenceburg, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to a gathering of supporters in Lawrenceburg, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history. The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath. She’s a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider. McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District.

Politics

Republican US Rep. Comer wins 3rd term in western Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, of Bowling Green, has defeated Democrat James Rhodes to win another term in his western Kentucky district.

News

Trump wins Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has won Kentucky, and Democrat Joe Biden has carried Vermont.

Politics

Election 2020: Interactive results map

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Use the interactive maps to follow election results throughout Election Night.

Latest News

Politics

McConnell, McGrath offer stark contrasts in closing pitches

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s at the top of his game in his closing pitch for a seventh term.

Politics

Warren County voters head to the polls on election day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
In Warren County, poll workers were excited to see a large turnout and to volunteer their time to serve the community.

Politics

Hard-hitting U.S. Senate race headlines Kentucky election

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are looking to reassert their dominance in the Bluegrass State. Democrats are angling to tap into suburban support to make inroads in a state where they have struggled in recent years.

Politics

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Down in the polls and with time running out, Democrat Amy McGrath has made her pitch to a statewide TV audience.

News

Full interview City Commissioner candidate Carlos Bailey

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT

News

Full interview City Commissioner Incumbent Dana Beasley Brown

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT