Republican Mitch McConnell wins re-election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history. The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath. She’s a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider. McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky.

