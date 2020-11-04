Advertisement

Republican US Rep. Comer wins 3rd term in western Kentucky

Ranking member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)
Ranking member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)(Tom Williams | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, of Bowling Green, has defeated Democrat James Rhodes to win another term in his western Kentucky district. Comer, who was recently selected to serve as the top-ranking Republican on a key investigative committee in Congress, will begin his third term in January in the state’s 1st District. He is a former state agriculture commissioner.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Republican Mitch McConnell wins re-election

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Mitch McConnell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

Politics

Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District.

News

Trump wins Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has won Kentucky, and Democrat Joe Biden has carried Vermont.

Politics

Election 2020: Interactive results map

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Use the interactive maps to follow election results throughout Election Night.

Latest News

Politics

McConnell, McGrath offer stark contrasts in closing pitches

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s at the top of his game in his closing pitch for a seventh term.

Politics

Warren County voters head to the polls on election day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
In Warren County, poll workers were excited to see a large turnout and to volunteer their time to serve the community.

Politics

Hard-hitting U.S. Senate race headlines Kentucky election

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are looking to reassert their dominance in the Bluegrass State. Democrats are angling to tap into suburban support to make inroads in a state where they have struggled in recent years.

Politics

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Down in the polls and with time running out, Democrat Amy McGrath has made her pitch to a statewide TV audience.

News

Full interview City Commissioner candidate Carlos Bailey

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT

News

Full interview City Commissioner Incumbent Dana Beasley Brown

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT