Republican US Rep. Comer wins 3rd term in western Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, of Bowling Green, has defeated Democrat James Rhodes to win another term in his western Kentucky district. Comer, who was recently selected to serve as the top-ranking Republican on a key investigative committee in Congress, will begin his third term in January in the state’s 1st District. He is a former state agriculture commissioner.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.