Advertisement

Trump wins Kentucky

President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after stepping off Marine One and greeting supporters. Trump is returning from campaign events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after stepping off Marine One and greeting supporters. Trump is returning from campaign events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump has won Republican-leaning Kentucky. The Bluegrass State delivered its eight electoral votes for the Republican incumbent as Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Kentucky. The outcome was never in doubt, reflected by the absence of presidential campaigning in the state as both candidates focused on swing states. Republicans have long dominated federal elections in Kentucky, including presidential elections. No Democrat has carried Kentucky since Bill Clinton in 1996. Trump carried Kentucky by 30 percentage points four years ago against Democrat Hillary Clinton, and his popularity remained strong in the state during his term.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Republican Mitch McConnell wins re-election

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Mitch McConnell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

Politics

Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Brett Guthrie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District.

Politics

Republican US Rep. Comer wins 3rd term in western Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, of Bowling Green, has defeated Democrat James Rhodes to win another term in his western Kentucky district.

State

Kentucky police head resigns after report on old training

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of Kentucky State Police is stepping down days after a report surfaced about old training materials the agency used that encouraged cadets to be “ruthless” and quoted Adolf Hitler.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,795 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 11 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update Tuesday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Rand Paul on voting and COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
A busy day in the polls Tuesday, voter turnout was big Tuesday morning at living hope Baptist Church in Warren County

Politics

Election 2020: Interactive results map

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Use the interactive maps to follow election results throughout Election Night.

News

Julianna Waller & Carlos Martinez on Essential Music Program

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WATCH - More sunshine and warmer conditions on the way!

Updated: 7 hours ago
Conditions in the forecast look warm and dry as we continue the first full week of November!

Coronavirus

COVID-19 related death reported in Ohio County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Ohio County has had a total of 658 confirmed cases of the virus and 11 related deaths since the outbreak began.