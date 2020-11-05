Crews respond to fire at computer repair shop in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Allen County.

Crews responded to the 4500 block of Holland Road around 3 p.m. Thursday to the report of a fire.

Officials say the building was home to a computer repair shop. The family says someone was inside while the building caught fire; however, no injuries were reported.

At the scene of a fire in Allen County. No injuries. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/NbHs93ig5q — Kaley Devin Skaggs (@kaley_news) November 5, 2020

