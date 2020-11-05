Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at computer repair shop in Allen County

By Kelly Dean and Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Allen County.

Crews responded to the 4500 block of Holland Road around 3 p.m. Thursday to the report of a fire.

Officials say the building was home to a computer repair shop. The family says someone was inside while the building caught fire; however, no injuries were reported.

