Green River District Health Department reports 119 new COVID-19 cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 119 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

The new cases reported included 53 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 23 in Henderson County, 15 in McLean County, 11 in Ohio County, six in Union County, and six in Webster County. GRDHD said the total was the second largest number of cases reported for the seven county region in one day since 140 cases were reported on October 3, 2020.

There have been 5,649 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

26 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

392 (7%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.  The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 4,602 (81%).

Ohio County has had a total of 671 cases of the virus and 11 deaths to date.

