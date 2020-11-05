Advertisement

Green River District Health Department reports 119 new COVID-19 cases

GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 119 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

The new cases reported included 53 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 23 in Henderson County, 15 in McLean County, 11 in Ohio County, six in Union County, and six in Webster County. GRDHD said the total was the second largest number of cases reported for the seven county region in one day since 140 cases were reported on October 3, 2020.

  • There have been 5,649 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
  • 26 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 392 (7%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.  The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 4,602 (81%).

Ohio County has had a total of 671 cases of the virus and 11 deaths to date.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road
UPDATE: Couple identified in Warren County killing
Logan County man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor
Gov. Beshear reports 2,302 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths
Election 2020: Unofficial results for Bowling Green City Commissioner race

Latest News

Toyota of Bowling Green donates van to Toys for Tots for Christmas season
Local Girl Scout honored for effort leading to arrest of man charged with human trafficking
Class One graduates from the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy
Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding missing person
Kentucky third party voters react to election