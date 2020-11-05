Kentucky man arrested after brief stand-off

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man late Wednesday night after a reported domestic violence incident and a brief stand-off.

HCSO said deputies responded to a disturbance on Highbanks Ferry Road just before 11 p.m., and when they arrived they made contact with the victims standing in the front yard of the home. According officials, both said they had been assaulted by Alvie Martin.

According to the report, Martin came out of the home armed with a rifle and made statements that deputies would not take him alive. Deputies removed the victims to a safe location and set up a perimeter around the home. Officers with Madisonville Police Department and Kentucky State Police arrived and assisted with containing the situation. Officials said after several minutes of barricading himself inside the residence, Martin exited the home and surrendered to law enforcement without further incident.

Martin was charged with:

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree

Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury)

Assault 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.