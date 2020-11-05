Advertisement

KSP investigates murder in Casey County

Randall Atwood has been charged with murder after an altercation with Elza King.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST
LIBERTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Casey County man was charged with murder Wednesday after a reported property dispute.

Detectives from the Kentucky State Police Post 15 said that 58-year-old Randall Atwood and 33-year-old Elza King, both of Liberty, were involved in a verbal altercation over a property dispute. KSP said during the altercation Atwood shot King. King was fatally injured and was pronounced deceased by the Casey County Coroner.

Atwood was charged with murder and taken to the Casey County Detention Center.

