KSP investigates murder in Casey County

LIBERTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Casey County man was charged with murder Wednesday after a reported property dispute.

Detectives from the Kentucky State Police Post 15 said that 58-year-old Randall Atwood and 33-year-old Elza King, both of Liberty, were involved in a verbal altercation over a property dispute. KSP said during the altercation Atwood shot King. King was fatally injured and was pronounced deceased by the Casey County Coroner.

Atwood was charged with murder and taken to the Casey County Detention Center.

