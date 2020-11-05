Advertisement

Metcalfe County woman hospitalized after falling out of truck while driving

Samantha Johnson fell out of the truck when the door came open as she was making a turn.
Samantha Johnson fell out of the truck when the door came open as she was making a turn.(MCSO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR WELL, Ky. (WBKO) - A Metcalfe County woman was injured Wednesday after falling out of a moving truck and then being struck by it.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 2:30 p.m. of a single vehicle injury collision on KY 1048 around 2 miles north of Sulphur Well. MCSO said 22-year-old Samantha Johnson was driving a 1993 GMC Sierra pickup westbound on KY 1048 at the intersection of Seven Springs Church Road. Officials said as Johnson made a right turn, the driver’s door opened, and she fell out of the truck onto the road. Johnson was then struck by the truck as it left the roadway, striking a wire fence and coming to rest.

MCSO said Johnson was taken to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and officials said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

Johnson was cited to Metcalfe District Court for the following offenses related to the collision:

· Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance

· Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle

· No Registration Plate

· No Registration Receipt

· Obstructed Vision/Windshield

· Improper Equipment

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road
UPDATE: Couple identified in Warren County killing
Logan County man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor
Gov. Beshear reports 2,302 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths
Election 2020: Unofficial results for Bowling Green City Commissioner race

Latest News

Toyota of Bowling Green donates van to Toys for Tots for Christmas season
Local Girl Scout honored for effort leading to arrest of man charged with human trafficking
Class One graduates from the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy
Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding missing person
Kentucky third party voters react to election