Miss Kentucky Teen USA heads to Memphis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last January, Bowling Green’s very own Mattie Barker took home the crown as Miss Kentucky Teen USA.

13 News sat down with Mattie to talk about how the experience of winning was for her. Usually, these winners will attend various events throughout the year as part of her Miss Kentucky Teen USA duties. Due to COVID-19 those events were cancelled.

“It has been a super weird experience, but also an awesome experience. I know a lot about myself and a lot about others. I had to miss out on some pretty cool events, but I have been really thankful for the lessons that I have learned throughout my journey,” says Barker.

COVID-19 has changed many things in the pageant world this year and that includes the way that Miss Teen USA will be held this year.

“It’s obviously going to be super weird at the pageant. We have to COVID test before, we have to COVID test when we get there. We also have to quarantine for 24 hours when we get there, but all the safety protocols are being taken. We have to stay 6 feet apart and wear a mask, but show wise we don’t have to wear a mask,” says Barker.

Even with the changes this year Mattie says she can’t wait to compete.

“The thing I am most excited about is getting to meet all the girls. I think that’s awesome to make new friendships.”

We wish Mattie luck as she competes for the title of Miss Teen USA this weekend!

