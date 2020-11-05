Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday; 20 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Thursday afternoon on COVID-19.

Thursday’s new cases report is one of Kentucky’s highest ever, second only to the day Gov. Beshear reported a significant backlog from Fayette County. Wednesday, the United States recorded more than 100,000 new daily cases, the first time any country in the world has done so.

“This means we just need more out of everybody,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s got to be a concerted community effort everywhere this virus is out of control.”

Gov. Beshear said Thursday’s update would be a difficult one. He reported 2,318 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total confirmed infections in Kentucky to 115,277. Counties with the highest number of new cases included Barren with 49 and Warren with 34.

The Governor reported 20 deaths, raising Kentucky’s death toll to 1,534.

Those reported lost to the virus Thursday include an 81-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 71-year-old man from Breckinridge County; a 52-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 83-year-old man from Carroll County; two women, ages 86 and 94, from Christian County; a 76-year-old man from Daviess County; a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County; four women, ages 78, 83, 90 and 102, and three men, ages 62, 78 and 80, from Jefferson County; a 93-year-old man from Laurel County; an 81-year-old man from Marshall County; an 81-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from Martin County; and a 71-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 11-5-2020 (WBKO)

The Governor said there were 80 counties in the red zone that should follow recommended guidelines.

KY Incidence Map 11-5-2020 (https://chfs.ky.gov/)

Red zone counties are updated daily on the incidence rate map on kycovid19.ky.gov.

Red Zone Reduction Recommendations:

Employers allow employees to work from home when possible

Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually

Reduce in-person shopping, order online or curbside pickup

Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandates and other guidelines

Reschedule, postpone or cancel public or private events

Do not host or attend gatherings of any size

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home

Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19

Gov. Beshear honored Dr. Mohammad Jawed, a loving father to three daughters, a beloved husband and one of our frontline health care workers. He was only 59 when he passed away Oct. 31 after battling COVID-19 for over a month at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

“He humbly served the southeastern Kentucky community for over 23 years as a well-respected physician,” said Gov. Beshear. “Dr. Jawed truly was a hero, battling multiple myeloma, a cancer that affected his plasma cells, over the last two years while continuing to work as a frontline health care worker, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. He dedicated his life to supporting his family and caring for his patients.”

