WCPS announces new Nutrition and Dining Services Director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Schools Operations Department on Thursday announced Kelly Holt as the next WCPS Director of Nutrition and Dining Services.

Holt most recently served as the Assistant Director of Nutrition and Dining Services for the district and was instrumental in implementing and sustaining the feeding program at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which served more than one million meals to families in the community.

“I am tremendously excited to see Kelly Holt transition into a new leadership role within the district,” stated Superintendent Rob Clayton. “He has been invaluable in ensuring smooth daily operations in the department and has built positive relationships with our students, staff, and building leaders. He has garnered the respect of our employees through his professionalism and his willingness to work alongside our food service staff. I am confident that Mr. Holt’s experience and expertise will enable WCPS to continue offering high quality food options while maintaining our highly efficient operations.”

“I’m incredibly humbled for the opportunity to serve the students and families of Warren County as the Director of Nutrition and Dining Services,” stated Kelly Holt. “I look forward to building upon the department’s already outstanding programs and initiatives.”

Holt will assume the lead role effective immediately, following the retirement of Gina Howard who served Warren County students for more than a decade.

