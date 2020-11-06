A very warm end to the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A day of cloud cover will be quickly forgotten as the next few days sees PLENTY of sunshine to make up for the cloudy skies! Temperatures will also flirt with old records, though as it looks right now those records won’t be shattered.

You may want extra ice with your iced coffee today as we will see the return of heat in the forecast! (WBKO)

High pressure is large and in charge through the remainder of the week as we expect plentiful sunshine! Winds will be fairly light out of the southeast between 0-10 mph and with all of the sunshine, temperatures will go up in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s! Even warmer air arrives Saturday through Monday as we have continued sunshine and highs in the mid 70s with a few spots seeing highs in the upper 70s! Lows over the weekend will range from the low 40s to the mid 50s depending on where you are.

As mentioned above, next week will start off very warm and dry. However, we are tracking the next weather maker that will bring isolated showers possible starting on Tuesday -- though Tuesday will stay warm with highs in the 70s. By Veteran’s Day on Wednesday, highs will only be in the mid 60s with scattered showers. Late next week looks to be temporarily dry before more showers are expected. Long range forecast models indicate that warm and wet conditions will persist through mid-November into the latter half of the month. No big cool downs are in the forecast at the moment so keep the shorts and t-shirts out for at least the next two weeks!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 73. Low 45. Winds SE at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 76. Low 52. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 77. Low 56. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 81 (1915)

Record Low Today: 20 (1901)

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 40

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Sunset: 4:43 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 70)

Allergy Forecast:

Pollen: Low

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 43

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+7.97″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

