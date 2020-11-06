Barren County Schools to continue distanced learning through November 13th

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Students attending Barren County Schools moved to distanced learning on October 26 due to cases reported within the district.

With COVID-19 still remaining high and widespread throughout Barren County, Barren County School officials announced Thursday they will extend their current school closure through November 13th.

According to a Facebook post from Barren County Schools, they hope that extending the closure will allow in-person instruction until Christmas break without interruption.

Teachers will continue to communicate with families regarding distance learning.

Teachers will continue to communicate with families regarding distance learning.

