Advertisement

Barren County Schools to continue distanced learning through November 13th

The current school closure is being extended through November 13
The current school closure is being extended through November 13(WBKO)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:39 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Students attending Barren County Schools moved to distanced learning on October 26 due to cases reported within the district.

With COVID-19 still remaining high and widespread throughout Barren County, Barren County School officials announced Thursday they will extend their current school closure through November 13th.

According to a Facebook post from Barren County Schools, they hope that extending the closure will allow in-person instruction until Christmas break without interruption.

Teachers will continue to communicate with families regarding distance learning.

The current school closure is being extended through November 13 due to the fact that COVID cases remain high and...

Posted by Barren County Schools on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road
UPDATE: Couple identified in Warren County killing
Logan County man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor
Gov. Beshear reports 2,302 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths
Election 2020: Unofficial results for Bowling Green City Commissioner race

Latest News

Toyota of Bowling Green donates van to Toys for Tots for Christmas season
Local Girl Scout honored for effort leading to arrest of man charged with human trafficking
Class One graduates from the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy
Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding missing person
Kentucky third party voters react to election