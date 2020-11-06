BGPD to graduate first class of law enforcement academy Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in June, the Bowling Green Police Department celebrated the opening of its brand new police academy. On Friday, officials will celebrate the first-ever graduating class.

“We have 11 that are graduating,” Officer Ronnie Ward said. Ward serves as the public information officer for the Bowling Green Police Department. “They’ve all passed their tests, they’ve all passed the physical part of it, and we believe they passed with flying colors.”

Eight men and three women are set to graduate. They have spent the last five months training at the academy. Ward went on to say that learning here in Bowling Green is more beneficial than having to travel out of town for a different program.

“We believe it’s a huge difference learning here versus going out of town because we can introduce them to the culture of the Bowling Green Police Department,” Officer Ward explained, “instead of having to wait however many weeks they have to go to the academy and then come back and doing our training here.”

While the academics of the academy are pretty standard between the Bowling Green and Richmond academies, it is getting to know the atmosphere of the Bowling Green Police Department ahead of time that Ward said was so valuable.

The police department is already recruiting for a second class to attend the academy. You can submit an application through November 20. If you want to apply, you can click here to learn more.

“We’re always looking for people of high character, and if you feel like this is something that you’re led to do and you want to serve, we certainly encourage you to apply. If you have questions we’ll take those as well," Officer Ward said.

13 News plans to have a reporter at the graduation ceremony on Friday.

