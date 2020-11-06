Community Education accepting donations for Teen Angel Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Teen Angel Program began in Warren County in 2010 between September and the beginning of December, the program collects money and gift cards from members of the community.

The donations are then distributed to the family resource/youth services centers, who purchase clothes and other items for the teens at their respective schools and, finally, distribute those gifts to those who apply for assistance.

Program coordinator, Joshua Smith spoke on the program and moving forward in the midst of a pandemic.

“We typically have a yearly donation blast with Crocker Law Firm that is still in the works for Friday, December the 4th. But even before then people can donate on our website community education we have PayPal, Venmo, working to get Venmo, Cashapp is available but people can also make donations of gift cards, money, cash or check and everything is tax-deductible.” -- Joshua Smith

To participate in the Teen Angel Program, teens must be 13-years-old before December 26 or older and enrolled in either the Bowling Green Independent or Warren County Public Schools.

Click here to learn more about the Teen Angel Program.

