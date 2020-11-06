Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine trials to be run at University of Kentucky

UK will partner with Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville for Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies phase three clinical study.
UK will partner with Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville for Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies phase three clinical study.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:18 AM CST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky along with two Kentucky hospitals will conduct a clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. UK will partner with Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville for Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies phase three clinical study. The study will evaluate Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. A university press release says the clinical trial will require about 60,000 people, including “significant representation” from people 60 and older. The Kentucky research teams plan to enroll at least 2,000 local volunteers for the trial.

