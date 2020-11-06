Election reform legislation to be brought to State Legislature in 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says election reform legislation will be brought before the State Legislature in 2021, he said in Barren River Area Development District’s October board meeting.

With early voting and mail-in ballots, the election in Kentucky was conducted differently than any other year.

Adams saying the executive order that allowed the voting process changes will be lifted. He’s encouraging people to reach out to their state legislators to let them know if they did or didn’t like this election’s voting process.

The State Board of Elections site is reporting Warren County experienced just a slightly higher turnout at 60.7 percent while the state had a 59.6 percent turnout.

Secretary Adams says Kentucky has been a model for other states given how smoothly the primary and general election went.

