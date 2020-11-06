Advertisement

Election reform legislation to be brought to State Legislature in 2021

Vounteers were ready for a long day as polls opened in Warren County.
Vounteers were ready for a long day as polls opened in Warren County.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says election reform legislation will be brought before the State Legislature in 2021, he said in Barren River Area Development District’s October board meeting.

With early voting and mail-in ballots, the election in Kentucky was conducted differently than any other year.

Adams saying the executive order that allowed the voting process changes will be lifted. He’s encouraging people to reach out to their state legislators to let them know if they did or didn’t like this election’s voting process.

The State Board of Elections site is reporting Warren County experienced just a slightly higher turnout at 60.7 percent while the state had a 59.6 percent turnout.

Secretary Adams says Kentucky has been a model for other states given how smoothly the primary and general election went.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road
UPDATE: Couple identified in Warren County killing
Logan County man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor
Gov. Beshear reports 2,302 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths
Election 2020: Unofficial results for Bowling Green City Commissioner race

Latest News

Toyota of Bowling Green donates van to Toys for Tots for Christmas season
Local Girl Scout honored for effort leading to arrest of man charged with human trafficking
Class One graduates from the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy
Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding missing person
Kentucky third party voters react to election