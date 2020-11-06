Gov. Beshear reports 2,302 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported Kentucky’s highest COVID-19 test positivity rate (6.77%) since June 1 and its third highest number of new daily cases.

“These numbers are truly frightening. I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s normal. It’s human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying. We can only get back to normal if we address it head on and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”

The Governor reported 2,302 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in Kentucky to 117,505.

Gov. Beshear reported 10 additional deaths raising the death toll to 1,544.

Those reported lost to the virus Friday include two women, ages 89 and 99, from Hardin County; two men, ages 88 and 104, from Jessamine County; two men, ages 72 and 80, from Laurel County; a 76-year-old man from Lyon County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 92-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County; and a 38-year-old woman from Todd County.

Top counties with the most positive cases Friday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Warren, Campbell and Bullitt.

Gov. Beshear reminded community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Thursday’s 80 red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 15.

The new red zone counties for this upcoming week can be found here.

The Governor again encouraged Kentuckians to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing the Kentucky Department for Public Health is offering in collaboration with local and federal partners. To see the new free COVID-19 testing partnership locations and hours, click here. To see all COVID-19 testing locations in the commonwealth, click here.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

