Hospital capacity increases statewide and locally as COVID cases surge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge nationwide and across the commonwealth, hospital capacity is up locally and statewide. This has state and local officials concerned.

“The more people that are getting sick, the more quickly those numbers can climb,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner for Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Over the course of the last month, Dr. Stack said the number of people in the hospital fighting COVID-19 has doubled.

At the end of September, he said there were 507 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Kentucky. As of Thursday, the state reports there are 1,102 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 291 in the intensive care unit.

The narrative is similar to hospitals in our area. Officials from The Med Center Health in Bowling Green said they had an increase of 17 patients in the COVID unit over the week - going from 33 patients, to the current number of 50. The hospital says they have the ability to expand bed capacity to 90-100 beds.

“We have capacity, our clinical leadership team meets several times a day, evaluating capacity,” said Dennis Chaney, Vice President, Ancillary Services at Med Center Health.

Over the same week, the positivity rate went from 6.07 percent to 6.5 percent, which is a significant increase as the governor was trying to keep the state below 5 percent.

“We have are working with all of the hospitals in the region to support one another,” said Chaney. “And the care that is required of the patients.”

Warren County is also in the COVID red zone and saw an increase of 99 cases over the last week.

“Very soon, if something is not done, they’re going to be unable to take care of the sick. We don’t want to put any of our citizens in that situation," said Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

Buchanon is pleading with the community to mask up, practice social distancing, and be safe.

“Most of the spread is happening within our own businesses in our community, but it’s also happening in our own homes,” said Buchanon.

T.J. Samson Hospital says they have 24 patients in their COVID unit right now, which is down by four patients from last week. However, health officials add that numbers fluctuate throughout the day with patients being admitted and discharged.

Tristar Greenview Hospital said its unit is also increasing, but didn’t provide any numbers.

