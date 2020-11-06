Advertisement

Logan County man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor

Grant Goodman
Grant Goodman(LCDC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was indicted in October on several charges related to the abuse of a minor.

Grant Goodman was initially arrested in Logan County then released. Goodman was indicted on Oct. 28 after an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department for the charges related to a juvenile.

Goodman was charged with several offenses including:

  • Sodomy, 1st Degree
  • Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor
  • Tampering with Witness

Goodman is currently out on bond.

Goodman’s husband, Barry Goley, was indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence related to this case.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road
UPDATE: Couple identified in Warren County killing
Gov. Beshear reports 2,302 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths
Election 2020: Unofficial results for Bowling Green City Commissioner race

Latest News

Toyota of Bowling Green donates van to Toys for Tots for Christmas season
Local Girl Scout honored for effort leading to arrest of man charged with human trafficking
Class One graduates from the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy
Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding missing person
Kentucky third party voters react to election