Logan County man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was indicted in October on several charges related to the abuse of a minor.

Grant Goodman was initially arrested in Logan County then released. Goodman was indicted on Oct. 28 after an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department for the charges related to a juvenile.

Goodman was charged with several offenses including:

Sodomy, 1st Degree

Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor

Tampering with Witness

Goodman is currently out on bond.

Goodman’s husband, Barry Goley, was indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence related to this case.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.