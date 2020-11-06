Logan County man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was indicted in October on several charges related to the abuse of a minor.
Grant Goodman was initially arrested in Logan County then released. Goodman was indicted on Oct. 28 after an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department for the charges related to a juvenile.
Goodman was charged with several offenses including:
- Sodomy, 1st Degree
- Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor
- Tampering with Witness
Goodman is currently out on bond.
Goodman’s husband, Barry Goley, was indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence related to this case.
