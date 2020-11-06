Advertisement

Police arrest woman at Oregon Walmart after she refuses to wear a mask

Walmart says it’s investigating
By KTVL staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
EAGLE POINT, Ore. (KTVL) – Police arrested a woman after she refused to wear a mask at a Walmart.

Michelle Easley and her husband were grocery shopping when she took off her facing covering.

Easley said she passed several employees before being confronted.

“We had reached the cereal aisle and an employee came yelling out of nowhere, ‘Ma’am, you must put your mask on.’ I said, ‘Unfortunately, medical wise, I can’t,’” she said.

Easley said she has a doctor’s note explaining why she couldn’t wear a mask but didn’t wish to share it due to privacy reasons.

According to Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a doctor’s note doesn’t get you out of wearing mask, but the business must work to accommodate the customer.

For example, a store could offer to finish their shopping for them.

Easley said Walmart didn’t give her that option.

She was arrested when she refused to leave the store, police said.

“Our officer arrived on scene. He asked her numerous times … to just leave or he would have to arrest her because there was a trespass issue, and she refused to do so,” said Eagle Point Police Chief Darin May.

Walmart says it is investigating the incident.

The family said it’s hired an attorney and is planning to sue.

