Advertisement

Sheriff: Man thinks he hears intruder, shoots and kills pregnant wife in Florida

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:16 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man mistook a noise outside his bedroom door for an intruder and fatally shot his pregnant wife in their home.

The shooting happened early Wednesday in Stuart and the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital where she was taken.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the man frantically called 911, telling dispatchers he had accidentally shot his wife. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Authorities said a 2-year-old child in the home at the time was not injured.

Broadcast outlet WPBF reported that the woman was six months pregnant, and that doctors were able to save the baby.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road
UPDATE: Couple identified in Warren County killing
Logan County man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor
Gov. Beshear reports 2,302 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths
Election 2020: Unofficial results for Bowling Green City Commissioner race

Latest News

US sets daily record, tops 126,000 virus cases
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Guatemala searches for bodies as strengthening Eta eyes Cuba
Residents in Florida prepare for Eta
Battleground states in the 2020 presidential election continue to count ballots