SKYCTC to hold admissions fair

SKYCTC
SKYCTC(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) will host an Admission Fair for the spring 2021 term next Tuesday.

The event will allow attendees an opportunity to meet with admission representatives either virtually, or face-to-face in a safe environment.

“In light of the pandemic, we understand that prospective students may be anxious about starting college, but we want to relieve that anxiety and make enrolling as easy as possible,” said SKYCTC Admission Director, Denna White. “SKYCTC is offering classes this spring in a variety of online, hybrid and face-to-face formats in order to meet the needs of each student. We encourage anyone who is thinking about going to college to take this opportunity to fill out a College application so they can be ready to start classes in the spring or fall semester.”

Spaces are limited and registration is required. Participants can make their virtual or in-person appointment at this location.

The SKYCTC Admission Fair

November 10

2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Main Campus

1845 Loop Drive in Bowling Green

