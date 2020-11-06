Advertisement

SKyPAC pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with weekend movie series

SKyPAC
SKyPAC(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SKyPAC is honoring the late Chadwick Boseman one weekend in November. Boseman reportedly died in August of colon cancer. He was a famous actor known for several roles in movies including Marvel’s Black Panther.

SKyPAC will play a different movie starring Boseman Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Here is the lineup:

Friday November 6 at 7:30 p.m.: 42

Saturday November 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Get on Up

Sunday November 8 at 3:00 p.m.: Black Panther

General admission is $6 and concessions will be available. Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing between parties. Masks are also required.

