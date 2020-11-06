Student of the Week: Amber R

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Student of the Week 11-4

The JA Student of the Week is Amber, a 9th grader at Barren County High School who has completed the program JA Real Jobs, Real World. It focuses on guiding students through the career searching process. Students also learn specifically about the 100 “hot jobs” that represent Kentucky’s top workforce needs, while also understanding the importance of making good education and career choices. Amber wants to have a career as either a doctor or a writer. Amber’s favorite part of JA was “looking into colleges.” She also said, “I’ve learned helpful knowledge to keep wanting to get good grades and pursue my career when I get older.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

