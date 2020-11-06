Advertisement

The Polar Express is coming back to Bowling Green

The Polar Express is rolling back into Bowling Green for the 18th year. While this year will look different, the magic will still be the same.
The Polar Express is rolling back into Bowling Green for the 18th year. While this year will look different, the magic will still be the same.(kaley skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Polar Express is rolling back into Bowling Green for its 18th year. While this year will look different, the magic will still be the same.

“We are really excited to be able to offer this event even with the pandemic, and the one thing that people want to know the most is how can you tickets. So November the 9 through the 12 we will start our ticket distribution for RailPark members,” said Jamie S. Johnson, Executive Director.

Traditionally guests will board the train for storytime. This year due to COVID-19 the reading of the Polar Express will be held in the grand lobby, but that doesn’t mean that families won’t get the same magical treatment they have experience in past years.

“We will still give you the hot cocoa and cookies and you will be led into the main lobby,” said Johnson

Santa will also make a special appearance and will be available to take selfies with all the kids. The Polar Express Storytime event will be held from December 7 through December 12.

Members may call or email ticket requests.

Call 270-745-7317 Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Email request to visitorservices@historicrailpark.com

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road
UPDATE: Couple identified in Warren County killing
Logan County man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor
Gov. Beshear reports 2,302 new COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths
Election 2020: Unofficial results for Bowling Green City Commissioner race

Latest News

Toyota of Bowling Green donates van to Toys for Tots for Christmas season
Local Girl Scout honored for effort leading to arrest of man charged with human trafficking
Class One graduates from the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy
Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding missing person
Kentucky third party voters react to election