The Polar Express is coming back to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Polar Express is rolling back into Bowling Green for its 18th year. While this year will look different, the magic will still be the same.

“We are really excited to be able to offer this event even with the pandemic, and the one thing that people want to know the most is how can you tickets. So November the 9 through the 12 we will start our ticket distribution for RailPark members,” said Jamie S. Johnson, Executive Director.

Traditionally guests will board the train for storytime. This year due to COVID-19 the reading of the Polar Express will be held in the grand lobby, but that doesn’t mean that families won’t get the same magical treatment they have experience in past years.

“We will still give you the hot cocoa and cookies and you will be led into the main lobby,” said Johnson

Santa will also make a special appearance and will be available to take selfies with all the kids. The Polar Express Storytime event will be held from December 7 through December 12.

Members may call or email ticket requests.

Call 270-745-7317 Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Email request to visitorservices@historicrailpark.com

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.