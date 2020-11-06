Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating person hit by car on Barren River Road

Warren County Sheriff's Office works a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Friday afternoon.
Warren County Sheriff's Office works a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Friday afternoon.(WCSO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a crash that happened on Barren River Road involving a person being hit by a car.

Officials from the sheriff’s department were at the 3400 block of Barren River Road late Friday afternoon.

According to deputies, the person that was struck works in the sanitation department and was flown out to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

