WATCH - Saturday and Sunday Look Spectacular!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wall-to-wall sunshine returned to South-Central KY today, with highs easily climbing into the 70s. Temperatures will keep on inching up Saturday into Sunday, with plenty more sunshine in the offing!

High pressure will dominate our weather through at least early Tuesday. Our next system arrives late Tuesday night, with a decent chance for showers at mid-week. This will be followed by cooler air, but highs will remain a little above seasonal norms late next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny, a bit warmer. High 76, Low 52, winds SE-6

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 77, Low 56, winds SE-7

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, continued warm. High 77, Low 58, winds S-10

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 73

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 81 (1915)

Record Low: 20 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.78″)

Yearly Precip: 49.49″ (+7.84″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 70)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

